Why Gol Linhas (GOL) Could Be Positioned for a Surge

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL is an air transportation providerthat could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on GOL's earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Gol Linhas could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for GOL

In the past 30 days, two estimates have gone higher for Gol Linhas while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from break-even earnings a share 30 days ago, to 11 cents today, a significant move of.

Current Year Estimates for GOL

Meanwhile, Gol Linhas's current year figures are also looking quite promising, with four estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from 60 cents per share 30 days ago to 80 cents per share today, an increase of 13%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Price and Consensus

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 40.8% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>