Why Energy Transfer (ET) Could Be a Top Value Stock Pick

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn't want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decen t dividends ?





Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value;ET may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 10.2, its P/S ratio of 0.7, and its decen t dividend yield of 9%. These factors suggest that Energy Transfer is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar o f earnings , and that ET has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

Energy Transfer LP ps-ratio-ttm | Energy Transfer LP Quote

But before you think that Energy Transfer is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 3.9% in the past 30 days, thanks to three upward revisions in the past one month compared to one lower.



This estimate strength is actually enough to push ET to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



So really, Energy Transfer is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.



Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana



Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they spend on marijuana.



Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.



See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>