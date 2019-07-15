Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Synovus Financial (SNV)

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat a t earnings season and Synovus Financial Corp. SNV may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.





That is because Synovus Financial is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings - with the most up-to-date information possible - is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for SNV in this report.In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at $1 per share for SNV, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for SNV, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +1.01% heading into earnings season.

Synovus Financial Corp. price-eps-surprise | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote

Why is this Important?



A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here ).



Given that SNV has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead o f earnings . You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for Synovus Financial, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.



Wall Street's Next Amazon



Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.



Click for details >>