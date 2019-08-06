Why CB Financial Services (CBFV) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show tha t dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

CB Financial Services in Focus

CB Financial Services (CBFV) is headquartered in Carmichaels, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -1.57% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.24 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.94%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 1.84%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.99%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.96 is up 7.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, CB Financial Services has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.22%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. CB Financial Services's current payout ratio is 49%. This means it paid out 49% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CBFV is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $2.14 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 26.63%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CBFV is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).