Why Aphria Stock Will Be the Next Billion-Dollar Pot Behemoth

Depressed and drifty … that's how most investors would probably describe the cannabis stock sector of the past couple of months. It's a slow summer for marijuana stocks, but you don't have to catch the summertime blues in your quest for tomorrow's big weed winner. While everybody and their uncle is mesmerized by the more expensive Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) stock, I'd like to turn your attention to Aphria (NYSE: APHA ), whose ambitious plans could bring newfound prosperity to today's patient shareholders.

For a well-known asset listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Aphria stock is surprisingly affordable and could easily fit into practically anyone's budget. Don't be tricked into thinking that cheap means low-quality, though, as APHA has a $1.68 billion market cap and plenty of trading volume, to the tune of several million shares traded daily.

Still, APHA shares are "cheap" in that they're a good value right now. Aphria stock is much closer to its 52-week low of $3.75 than its 52-week high of $16.86, indicating that APHA is capable of going much higher and is probably just weighed down by overall sector weakness.

Planting the Seeds of Growth

Aphria's Interim CEO, Irwin D. Simon, has big plans for the company, which I believe will be reflected in the price before the year is over. For instance, Simon just announced the launch of Aphria's new social impact platform, Plant Positivity. In this program, Aphria will partner with Canadian non-profit Evergreen to create six new garden spaces this summer at the Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto.

Aphria's financing will add more than 50 varieties of native plant species to the existing 8,000 square meters of gardens at Evergreen Brick Works. There are also plans under way to develop a similar garden space in Leamington, Ontario with a local community partner.

This initiative is sure to provide positive public relations for Aphria, and just as importantly, it will promote the vision of enhanced education and access to plants within the community. In the words of Aphria's interim CEO:

"Finding ways to give back and fostering stronger, healthier communities everywhere Aphria operates is the core of who we are … Through … [this program], we hope to make a meaningful impact on people's lives."

Plenty of Ambition to Go Around

As a prospective investor, however, I don't just want to feel good about a company; I'm looking for serious sales growth. In that regard, Interim CEO Simon is aiming for the skies with a plan to achieve one billion Canadian dollars in sales by the end of 2020.

How will Aphria achieve this lofty goal? CFO Carl Merton stated that the company is adding more processing capabilities, and the company intends to expand its cannabis cultivation capacity from 115,000 kilograms to 255,000 kilograms. Along with this, Simon claimed that the global cannabis market has the potential to reach $150 billion, including both medical and recreational cannabis.

I Like These Numbers

Personally, I view the company's optimism as a good thing; Seaport Global's Brett Hundley seems to echo my bullish outlook, as he's maintaining a "buy" rating on Aphria stock, along with $13 price target - nearly double the current share price.

Moreover, Hundley has published recent sales estimates for fiscal year 2020 at C$520 million, followed by C$851 million for fiscal year 2021. That's what I call a clear road map to Simon's billion-dollar goal - and a perfect catalyst for the next leg up in the APHA stock price.

The Bottom Line on Aphria Stock

There's absolutely no need to feel down or dreary this summer, even if you're a cannabis stock watcher. Soon enough, I sense a sizable move coming in Aphria stock - if even a fraction of the company's big plans come to fruition, there will be no shortage of green to go around.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

