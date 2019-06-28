Why AB Volvo (VLVLY) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn't want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decen t dividends ?
Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; AB Volvo VLVLY
. AB Volvo in Focus
VLVLY may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 8.7, its P/S ratio of 0.7, and its decen t dividend yield
of 5.5%. These factors suggest that AB Volvo is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar o f earnings
, and that VLVLY has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.
But before you think that AB Volvo is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 4% in the past 60 days, thanks to one upward revision in the past two months compared to none lower.
This estimate strength is actually enough to push VLVLY to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform.
.
So really, AB Volvo is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time. Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
