WHR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.70, changing hands as low as $129.11 per share. Whirlpool Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WHR's low point in its 52 week range is $99.40 per share, with $152.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $129.51.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »