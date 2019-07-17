Quantcast

WHO reports new Ebola incident in Uganda

By Reuters

Reuters


GENEVA, July 17 (Reuters) - A fishmonger vomited at Mpondwe market in Uganda on July 11 before dying of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo, an incident that could spread the disease in Uganda, the World Health Organization reported on Wednesday.

WHO said in a report that about 590 fishmongers at the market could be targeted for vaccination, and it had yet to establish the woman's movements or who had transported her or her goods.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

GENEVA, July 17 (Reuters) - A fishmonger vomited at Mpondwe market in Uganda on July 11 before dying of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo, an incident that could spread the disease in Uganda, the World Health Organization reported on Wednesday.

WHO said in a report that about 590 fishmongers at the market could be targeted for vaccination, and it had yet to establish the woman's movements or who had transported her or her goods.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar