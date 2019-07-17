Quantcast

WHO declares Ebola outbreak is international health emergency

By Reuters

Reuters


GENEVA, July 17 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo to be a "public health emergency of international concern", saying the recent risk of its spread in the city of Goma and into Uganda had increased the threat.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had accepted the recommendations of a committee of international experts which stressed there should be no restrictions on travel or trade, and no entry screening of passengers at ports or airports outside the immediate region.

