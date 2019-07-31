Quantcast

Whiting Petroleum cuts 254 jobs

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 30 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum said on Wednesday it has reduced its workforce by 33%, or 254 jobs, as the oil and gas producer looks to cut costs.

The company now expects to realize $50 million in annual cost savings.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Oil , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: WLL


