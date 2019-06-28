Whitestone REIT (WSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Whitestone REIT ( WSR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 67th quarter that WSR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.55, the dividend yield is 9.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSR was $12.55, representing a -14.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.65 and a 9.13% increase over the 52 week low of $11.50.

WSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). WSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports WSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -19.4%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WSR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF ( KBWY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an decrease of -7.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WSR at 3.97%.