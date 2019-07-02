Quantcast

White House's Navarro says China trade deal will take time

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday U.S. trade talks with China are heading in the right direction and any concessions to Beijing on Huawei Technologies was small in the context of a larger trade deal.

"We're headed in a very good direction," Navarro said in an interview with CNBC. "It's complicated, as the president said, correctly, this will take time and we want to get it right. So let's get it right."

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a meeting on Saturday at a Group of 20 summit in Japan to restart trade talks after the last major round of negotiations collapsed in May.

Navarro played down the concession on Huawei, saying U.S. policy with respect to the 5G component has not changed.

"All we've done basically is to allow the sale of chips to Huawei and these are lower tech items which do not impact national security whatever," Navarro said.

"Selling chips to Huawei, a small amount of chips - less than $1 billion a year - in the short run is small in the scheme of things."





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar