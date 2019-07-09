Quantcast

White House's Kudlow sees room for Fed to reverse rate hike

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday said he believes the Federal Reserve has room to reduce interest rates when it meets this month and could reverse the rate hike it imposed in December.

Kudlow, speaking at an event hosted by CNBC, said he thought the U.S. central bank should aim for price level stability and not focus on jobs data like last Friday's U.S. jobs report.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday said he believes the Federal Reserve has room to reduce interest rates when it meets this month and could reverse the rate hike it imposed in December.

Kudlow, speaking at an event hosted by CNBC, said he thought the U.S. central bank should aim for price level stability and not focus on jobs data like last Friday's U.S. jobs report.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , 401k , Retirement , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar