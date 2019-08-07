Quantcast

White House to host meeting with tech companies on violent extremism online

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The White House will discuss violent extremism online with representatives from a number of Internet and technology companies on Friday, according to a White House spokesman.

"The staff-led meeting will take place Friday and include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Wednesday.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The White House will discuss violent extremism online with representatives from a number of Internet and technology companies on Friday, according to a White House spokesman.

"The staff-led meeting will take place Friday and include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Wednesday.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: FB ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar