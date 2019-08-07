White House to host meeting with tech companies on violent extremism online

Reuters





WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The White House will discuss violent extremism online with representatives from a number of Internet and technology companies on Friday, according to a White House spokesman.

"The staff-led meeting will take place Friday and include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Wednesday.

