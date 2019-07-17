Quantcast

White House says Turkey's involvement in F-35 program "impossible"

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that Turkey's decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system renders its continued involvement in the F-35 joint strike fighter program impossible.

"The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities," the White House said in a statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that Turkey's decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system renders its continued involvement in the F-35 joint strike fighter program impossible.

"The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities," the White House said in a statement.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: LMT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar