White House says Turkey's involvement in F-35 program "impossible"

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that Turkey's decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system renders its continued involvement in the F-35 joint strike fighter program impossible.

"The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities," the White House said in a statement.

