White House adviser urges patience over U.S.-China trade talks

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - White House adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday called for investors, the public and others to be patient ahead of upcoming U.S.-China trade negotiations planned for next month.

"If we're going to get a great result, we really have to let the process take its course," Navarro said in an interview on CNBC.

