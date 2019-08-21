Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Up 28% YTD: Will Momentum Sustain?

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is benefiting from robust product pipeline, solid innovations and cost-productivity initiatives. The company is also on track with the global cost-based price increases and fixed cost reduction initiatives. Further, its North America division has been performing well.
All these factors helped the company to deliver robust second-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings and sales outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Notably, this marked its fourth consecutive quarter of positive earnings surprise, with sales beating the consensus mark after eight straight misses. As a result, the company raised guidance for 2019. (Read: Whirlpool Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Ups EPS View
)
We note that, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have increased approximately 28% year to date, outpacing the industry
's growth of 24.3% and the broader Consumer Discretionary
sector's gain of 15.5%. Factors Driving Whirlpool's Performance
Whirlpool's cost-based price increments and cost-reduction initiatives are focused on improving business efficiency. The company's second-quarter 2019 results reflected the effectiveness of the various measures undertaken to boost margins. Although Whirlpool continued to witness higher cost inflation, it implemented global cost-based pricing for trade customers via initiatives to cut fixed overhead expenses by $150 million. Lower fixed costs and favorable product price/mix due to pricing gains aided operating margin expansion in the second quarter.
Management expects price/mix to aid margin growth throughout 2019, with slight moderation on a year-over-year basis due to comparisons from higher pricing undertaken in the second half of 2018. For 2019, the company now anticipates adjusted EBIT margin of 6.8%, which is at the higher end of the previously stated 6.5-6.8%. This indicates a 50 basis points (bps) improvement from fiscal 2018. The guidance now suggests 175-bps gain from price/mix (previously 150 bps) and net cost benefits of 25 bps or just accretive to margins. Further, the company favorably revised cost inflation guidance by 50 bps for 2019, owing to slowed down raw material cost inflation.
Despite a challenging industry backdrop, Whirlpool is experiencing growth momentum at its North America division. Also, operating margin in North America expanded 50 bps on favorable product price/mix and continued cost discipline. This marked the seventh straight quarter of margin growth for the North America segment. Moving ahead, management expects to continue delivering strong results from this region, driven by favorable price/mix and cost increases.
Whirlpool has outlined significant financial targets through 2020, backed by brand strength and product portfolio. The company aims to deliver organic revenue growth of 3-5% every year. Additionally, it targets EBIT margin to exceed 10% by 2020 and envisions earnings per share to grow by 10-15% each year. Furthermore, Whirlpool anticipates delivering roughly 4-5% margins along with 8% margin in Europe. Hurdles on the Way
Whirlpool delivered top-line growth in Asia due to gains from its India business. However, China remained a deterrent to EBIT growth as it experienced negative industry demand in the first half. The company witnessed significantly weak volume in China, driven by industry trends, largely offsetting growth in India. Further, it increased brand investments in China as it transitions from Sanyo branded products to the Whirlpool brand. This led to a 650-bps contraction in the EBIT margin in the second quarter in Asia, despite gains from favorable product price/mix. Further, the segmen t report
ed an operating profit of $15 million, which plunged 65.1% from the year-ago period. The company lowered its margin guidance for Asia to nearly 3%, as it expects gains from India business to be more than offset by weak industry trends in China.
Despite positive margins, Whirlpool continued to witness pressures from higher cost inflation, increased marketing and technology investments, and adverse currency, which partly offset gains from improved price/mix. Though the company estimates reduced impacts of cost inflation, it still anticipates cost inflation and unfavorable currency to continue to offset benefits from improved price/mix in 2019. Further, it expects increased marketing and technology investment in 2019. These should partly offset operating margin growth in 2019. Also, the company anticipates soft EBIT in EMEA as it plans to undertake restructuring actions to further right size its business.
Nevertheless, we expect all aforementioned growth drivers to offset these hurdles and help Whirlpool to sustain its solid stock momentum. Key Picks
Boot Barn Holdings BOOT
has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17% and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK
has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.1% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Fossil Group FOSL
has a positive earnings surprise in the last two reported quarters and a Zacks Rank #2. Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): Free Stock Analysis Report Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL): Free Stock Analysis Report Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): Free Stock Analysis Report Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research