Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Whirlpool Corporation ( WHR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $134.1, the dividend yield is 3.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHR was $134.1, representing a -12.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.50 and a 34.91% increase over the 52 week low of $99.40.

WHR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company ( GE ) and Sony Corp Ord ( SNE ). WHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.21. Zacks Investment Research reports WHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.24%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WHR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF ( XHB )

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ( DON ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 2.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WHR at 4.51%.