Which Utility Mutual Fund Should You Buy: FIUIX or EVUAX?

Investors looking for stable current income would do well to consider utility funds. Such funds are used as defensive instruments, which protect investments during a market downturn. This is because the demand for essential services such as those provided by utilities remains unchanged even during difficult times.

In recent years, many funds in this category have increased their exposure to emerging markets and unregulated companies. Though this strategy has increased the risk involved, it has also generated higher returns.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) has gained 17.5% year to date (YTD), boosted by fears related to a slowdown in the global economy as well as trade tensions.

Thus, investing in utility mutual funds seems prudent as of now. However, choosing the right mutual funds for your portfolio can become cumbersome. To that end, let us find out which of the two funds discussed below is better.

Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Fund ( FIUIX )

The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of telecommunications services companies and utility companies. The fund aims for high total return by focusing on combining current income and capital growth. The non-diversified fund may invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.

This Sector-Utilities product has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, the fund's returns are 8% over the 3-year and 8.2% over the 5-year period. To see how this fund performed compared with its category, and other #1 and #2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here .

The Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Fund, as of the last filing, allocates their assets in the top two major groups; Large Value and Intermediate Bond. Further, as of the last filing, AT&T and Verizon Communications were the top holdings for FIUIX.

This Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy) was incepted in November 1987 and is managed by Fidelity . FIUIX carries an expense ratio of 0.68% and requires a minimal initial investment of $0.

Wells Fargo Utility and Telecommunications A ( EVUAX )

The fund invests heavily in common and preferred stocks and investment-grade debt securities of utilities and telecom service providers. EVUAX also invests around 35% of its assets in convertible debentures of utilities and telecom companies.

This Sector - Utilities product has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, the fund's returns are 9.5% over the 3-year and 9.3% of the 5-year period. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other #1 and #2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here .

Wells Fargo Utility and Telecommunications A fund, as of the last filing, allocates their assets in the top two major groups; Large Value and Intermediate Bond. Further, as of the last filing, Nextera Energy Inc and CMS Energy Corp were the top holdings for EVUAX.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) was incepted in December 1995 and is managed by Wells Fargo . EVUAX carries an expense ratio of 1.17% and requires a minimal initial investment of $1,000.

To Conclude

While both FIUIX and EVUAX are buy rated funds, upon having a closer look, we find that the former is a clear winner. FIUIX is not only dirt cheap (it has no minimum initial investment), its administrative and other operating expenses are lower compared to EVUAX. So, one should clearly bet on FIUIX for higher returns on low investments.

