Where to Find Good Income Right Now

(New York)

It is a rough time to find income. The big move downward in yields has crimped payouts to a significant extent. So where can investors find good yield without taking excess risk? Treasury yields are paltry, most stocks aren't offering much, and high yield bonds look vulnerable in the context of a possible recession. So where can investors look? The answer might be RMBS, or residential mortgage backed securities, especially those unbacked by federal agencies. These are offered by a number of high profile funds, such as the Pimco Mortgage Opportunities and Bond Fund ( PMZIX ), or the Metropolitan West Unconstrained Bond fund ( MWCIX ). Yields are typically between 3% to 5%, and critically, the underlying return is linked to the health of the US consumer, a group that has been doing very well despite broader macroeconomic headwinds.

FINSUM : We like this call given the housing market is not broadly feeling bubbly and consumers seem to be in quite good shape.

