When to Buy Global Markets?

(0:20) - What Has Been Causing The Market Volatility?

(2:30) - How Will Earnings Season Impact The Market?

(3:45) - What Could End This Volatility?

(6:30) - John Blank's Top Stock Picks

We're nearing an end to the Dog Days of Summer. But, there is still much to discuss on tactical shifts underway in U.S. and global market s. Here to discuss them with me is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. There's been a series of sharp market moves down this month. Some say they're in reaction to the tariff situation with China, others blame the inverted yield curve forecasting signs of recession that's the cause. What say you? Are those the tactical shifts you're referring to?

2. What are the major market headwinds currently?

3. What market impact will come from corporate earnings in the second half of this year?

4. You wrote recently, "Markets are forward looking, though. There is more hope for a bounce, if the market sees an end to the trade war, than you may think. The stock market may price in an end to the trade war, believing in an end that comes only at the next presidential election." Presumably you're also referring to regime change. Will that mark an end to the sharp volatility as well?

5. What if a regime change doesn't occur. What would that mean for the markets either domestically or globally?

6. You also say that multiple asset allocation changes need to be unveiled. What does that mean?

7. The latest Q2 GDP report showed us the consumer is solid. But business fixed investment is lackluster. You think the Sector ranks this month speak to that. We have a top sector in Health Care, followed by Consumer Staples and Discretionary, in that order. Stocks you're eyeing up are DaVita Inc. (DVA), The Hershey Company, (HSY) and Best Buy (BBY) respectively.

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, helping us make sense of what's going on in the Global Markets. With John, I'm Terry Ruffolo.