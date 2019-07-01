When Market News Is Not News: Why Things Haven't Really Changed

Market participants and followers woke up this morning to a news cycle dominated by three stories: First, President Trump’s meeting with President Xi at the G20 summit resulted in an agreement to resume trade talks and what is being touted as a truce in the trade war.

Secondly, Trump also made history by being the first President to set foot in North Korea, and there too an agreement was reached to talk some more.

Lastly, at the OPEC meeting in Vienna, Iran endorsed the agreement to extend production cuts, making that likely to happen.

At first glance, all three look like big stories with implications for markets, but investors should be asking themselves, is any of this really news?

On trade, the deal involved a major concession from the U.S. administration, lifting the ban on American companies dealing with Huawei. That is good news for some U.S. listed companies, particularly in the semiconductor industry, who do a lot of business with Huawei. With that caveat though, the rest of the deal is not really that significant.

As far as we know, there were no concessions made from either side regarding the substance of any future, lasting trade deal. There are still massive differences between the two sides and, while obviously talking is better than not talking, there still looks to be a long way to go before any final agreement is reached.

On North Korea, the image of a U.S. President walking on North Korean soil was powerful, but again, has anything really changed?

Kim Jong Un still has a nuclear arsenal and has not yet agreed to give up an inventory of what he has, the essential starting point for any treaty, even one that just freezes weapons production. One could argue that an agreement of some kind looks far more likely now than it did on Friday, but the history of dealing with North Korea is littered with false optimism during periods when relationships thawed.

Until there is some specific action on the part of Kim Jong Un, that country remains as a threat to the stability of all of Asia.

The story out of Vienna falls into the “so what” category for two reasons. The first is that it was hardly unexpected. An extension to the production cuts has been anticipated for some time and with U.S. sanctions beginning to bite, Iran had nothing to lose and lots to gain by agreeing to limited output elsewhere.

The second is that OPEC, even with Russian involvement, is just not as powerful as it once was. Fracking has changed the game, allowing for rapid and massive output increases in the U.S. and other non-OPEC countries to make up the gap.

Figure 1: S&P 500 Futures E-Mini Contract

The short-term impact of these three stories is obvious. Stocks are surging and futures indicate that the S&P 500 will set a new all-time high mark this morning, while crude oil is also bouncing, looking set to break $60 and reaching their highest levels since mid-May.

When the dust settles, however, nothing has changed on any front.

Markets price in future possibilities, and as all three stories suggest good things may come in the future, that reaction is logical. At some point though, those possibilities must become reality to have a lasting impact.

For all the “news” this morning, nothing has really changed. We are still in a trade war, North Korea still has uncounted nuclear capacity, and OPEC output will remain where it is and is still vulnerable to increased production elsewhere. Until any of that changes, caution is still advisable.