Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ( WPM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that WPM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.83, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPM was $26.83, representing a -4.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.19 and a 77.92% increase over the 52 week low of $15.08.

WPM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). WPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.05. Zacks Investment Research reports WPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.55%, compared to an industry average of 8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WPM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WPM as a top-10 holding:

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( GOAU )

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ( GDX )

Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF ( FNDC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an increase of 28.74% over the last 100 days. GOAU has the highest percent weighting of WPM at 9.04%.