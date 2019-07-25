What's in the Offing for DexCom's (DXCM) Earnings in Q2?

DexCom, Inc. DXCM is expected to release second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 31, after the closing bell. In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 70.6%. Further, it has an average four-quarter positive surprise of 149.9%.





Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $302.2 million, suggesting growth of 24.6% from the year-ago reported number. The same for adjusted earnings is at breakeven level.

DexCom, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DexCom, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DexCom, Inc. Quote

Key Catalysts



Possible increase in volumes across all channels and rising global awareness of the company's real-time CGM is likely to aid DexCom's top line in the upcoming quarterly results.



Moreover, the company raised 2019 revenue outlook and now anticipates total revenues in the range of $1.25-$1.3 billion (up from the previously guided range of $1.18-$1.23 billion). Consequently, we expect the company to witness a similar trend in the to-be-reported quarter.



With respect to DexCom's FDA-cleared CGM system - the DexCom G4 Platinum has been boosting the company's top line significantly and we expect the moment to sustain in the to-be-reported quarter.



Per management, the company is well poised to achieve a long-term target on the back of the expansion of the rollout of G6 and improve access to CGM. With this growing demand in mind, the company is on track to meet its goal of doubling G6 capacity by the end of 2019. Therefore, this rising demand is anticipated to positively impact the company's overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



DexCom has a sizeable international market opportunity on the back of the demographic trends and lifestyle in countries outside the United States and Europe. To that end, we expect the company to deliver higher international revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Given the improved operational discipline, the company might have experienced better operating margins in the second quarter.



However, the company projects restructuring related cost to approximately range between $15 million and $20 million for 2019 with the majority being incurred in the first half. Going by this projection, we expect a similar trend in the to-be-reported quarter.



Earnings Whispers



Per our proven model, a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to deliver a positive earnings surprise. This is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP : DexCom has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .



Zacks Rank : DexCom carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Meanwhile, we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revision.



Stocks Worth a Look



Here are some medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP has an Earnings ESP of +11.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



DENTSPLY SIRONA XRAY has an Earnings ESP of +6.95% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA has an Earnings ESP of +7.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98% , +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>