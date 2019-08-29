What's in the Cards for LexinFintech (LX) in Q2 Earnings?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX is slated to announce second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 30, before the market opens.





In the first quarter of 2019, the company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from an increase in total operating revenues, partly offset by higher expenses.Given continued growth in LexinFintech's business, its loan origination volume in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to increase.Therefore, with higher loan origination volume, the company's loan facilitation and servicing fees are likely to improve, thereby aiding total financial services income. However, a slowdown in the China economy may have a slight adverse impact on top-line growth.On the cost front, the company's operating expenses have remained elevated over the past few quarters. In fact, given the continued rise in share-based compensation costs, overall expenses are likely to increase this time as well.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus



LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the finance space are T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW , Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB .



Over the past 60 days, T. Rowe Price's Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 3.6% upward. Its share price has increased 16.7% year to date. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Victory Capital has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision of 5% for 2019, over the past 60 days. So far this year, the company's share price has increased 48.6%. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



AllianceBernstein has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision of 2.1% for 2019 over the past 60 days. Its share price has risen 3.9% so far this year. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



