What's in the Cards for Atlantic Power's (AT) Q2 Earnings?

Let's see how things are shaping up before the nex t earnings announcement.Atlantic Power has been utilizing its strong cash flow generating capability to redeem debts and repurchase shares. This is going to have a positive impact on earnings. In addition, the company's long-term PPAs with customers lead to high earnings visibility.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 4 cents, which indicates year-over-year growth of 166.67%.Our proven model shows that Atlantic Power is unlikely to beat estimates in the to-be-reported quarter. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.: The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Atlantic Power Corporation price-eps-surprise | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank : Currently, Atlantic Power has a Zacks Rank #2. The company's favorable Zacks Rank, when combined with the 0.00% ESP, lowers the possibility of an earnings beat.



We caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.



