What's in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q2 Earnings?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 25, after market close.

So far this year, shares of Republic Services have gained 21.1% compared with 26.1% rise of the industry it belongs to and 17.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let's check out how things are shaping up for the announcement.

What to Expect This Time

Republic Services' revenues are likely to be driven by strong pricing across the company's collection, disposal and recycling processing businesses. The top line is also expected to benefit from the positive impact of internal growth and acquisitions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 revenues stands at $2.63 billion, indicating growth of 4.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate indicates 2.71% and 1.19% positive impact of internal growth and acquisitions, respectively.

In first-quarter 2019, revenues of $2.53 billion improved 2.6% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 78 cents, indicating growth of 6.9% from the year-ago reported figure. In first-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of 73 cents were marginally lower than the year-ago quarter.

Our Model Doesn't Suggest a Beat

According to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive Earnings ESP . Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) stocks are best avoided, especially if they have a negative Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2019 earnings:

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Aug 1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

IQVIA Holdings IQV has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on Jul 24.

Fiserv FISV has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report results on Jul 25.

