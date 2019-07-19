Quantcast

What's in Store for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Q2 Earnings?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP is set to release second-quarter 2019 on Jul 24, before market open. In the last four quarters, the company reported average negative earnings surprise of 32.99 %.

Let's see how things are shaping up prior to the upcoming results.

Here's What Could Drive Results

NextEra Energy Partners demonstrated its ability to access extremely low-cost financing. Strong asset base, financing flexibility and favorable tax positioning will enable the partnership to meet growth expectations. These factors are likely to make a positive impact on second-quarter results.

Which Way are Estimates Treading?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 sales is pegged at $292 million, which indicates an increase of 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 earnings per unit is pegged at 48 cents, which suggests a decline of 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively show that NextEra Energy Partners is likely to bea t earnings this quarter as it does not possess the key components. For this to happen a stock needs to have a positive  Earnings ESP  and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Earnings ESP:  The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our  Earnings ESP Filter .

Zacks Rank:  NextEra Energy Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Note that we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell-rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is witnessing negative estimate revisions.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies from the  sector  that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

Clearway Energy, Inc CWEN has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to report second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 6.

TOTAL S.A. TOT has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 30.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TOTAL S.A. (TOT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC): Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: TOT , APC , NEP , CWEN


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar