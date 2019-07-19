What's in Store for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Q2 Earnings?

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP is set to release second-quarter 2019 on Jul 24, before market open. In the last four quarters, the company reported average negative earnings surprise of 32.99 %.

Let's see how things are shaping up prior to the upcoming results.

Here's What Could Drive Results

NextEra Energy Partners demonstrated its ability to access extremely low-cost financing. Strong asset base, financing flexibility and favorable tax positioning will enable the partnership to meet growth expectations. These factors are likely to make a positive impact on second-quarter results.

Which Way are Estimates Treading?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 sales is pegged at $292 million, which indicates an increase of 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 earnings per unit is pegged at 48 cents, which suggests a decline of 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively show that NextEra Energy Partners is likely to bea t earnings this quarter as it does not possess the key components. For this to happen a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Zacks Rank: NextEra Energy Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Note that we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell-rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is witnessing negative estimate revisions.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies from the sector that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

Clearway Energy, Inc CWEN has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to report second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 6.

TOTAL S.A. TOT has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 30.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



