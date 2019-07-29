What's in Store for Evergy (EVRG) This Earnings Season?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 7, after market close. In the las t report ed quarter, the company came up with a positive earnings surprise of 10%.





Let's see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.Evergy's cost-saving initiatives and share repurchases are likely to have a positive impact on second-quarter earnings. The company is also expected to gain from new retail rates.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $1,330 million and 61 cents, indicating 48.87% and 8.93% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. However, Evergy does not have the required combination, as elaborated below.The company has an Earnings ESP of -7.90%.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank : It currently holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) should never be considered going into an earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some players from the Zacks Utility sector that are worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming releases.



Entergy Corporation ETR is expected to release second-quarter results on Jul 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Southern Company SO is set to release second-quarter results on Jul 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Black Hills Corporation BKH is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



