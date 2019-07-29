Quantcast

What's in Store for Evergy (EVRG) This Earnings Season?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 7, after market close. In the las t report ed quarter, the company came up with a positive earnings surprise of 10%.

Let's see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Evergy's cost-saving initiatives and share repurchases are likely to have a positive impact on second-quarter earnings. The company is also expected to gain from new retail rates.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $1,330 million and 61 cents, indicating 48.87% and 8.93% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Indicates

A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. However, Evergy does not have the required combination, as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -7.90%.

Zacks Rank : It currently holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) should never be considered going into an earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some players from the Zacks Utility sector that are worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming releases.

Entergy Corporation ETR is expected to release second-quarter results on Jul 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Southern Company SO is set to release second-quarter results on Jul 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Black Hills Corporation BKH is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Southern Company (The) (SO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Hills Corporation (BKH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

