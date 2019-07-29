What's in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q2 Earnings?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is scheduled to release second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 2, before the opening bell.





In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 28.9%. Further, it has an average four-quarter positive surprise of 5.6%.Let's take a look at how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating a decline of 0.7% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 62 cents, suggesting growth of 3.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Influence Q2



DENTSPLY SIRONA's overall growth strategy focuses on product innovation, and research and development (R&D) focus, which is likely to drive sales in the second quarter. This apart, solid track record of innovation and a dedicated, passionate workforce is likely to contribute to performance.



Moreover, better-than-expected performance across all its products categories, equipment and instruments, digital, implants and health care is likely to drive revenues at Technology & Equipment segment. Additionally, the impact of prior-year dealer inventory stocking is likely to contribute to the probable upside.



The company's CAD/CAM is a dental imaging platform and a major foundation in global dental markets. We expect product launches together with innovation in this area to drive CAD/CAM sales in the to-be-reported quarter, which in turn will bolster revenues in the United States.



The company is likely to have reported witnessed growth in emerging markets in the to-be-reported quarter fueled by better-than-expected performance across Consumables and Technology & Equipment business lines.



Execution of cost saving opportunities is likely to bolster bottom-line growth in 2019. Consequently, we can expect a similar trend in the to-be-reported quarter.



For 2019, the company estimates revenues to range between $3.95 billion and $4.05 billion, representing an underlying growth of 4-5% over 2018. However, foreign exchange headwinds are expected to impact the company's top line by $110 million in 2019. Moreover, portfolio streamlining initiatives that have already been implemented are anticipated to reduce 2019 revenues by approximately $70 million. Consequently, we expect these to lower revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



DENTSPLY SIRONA's significant international presence poses a threat to the company's to-be-reported quarter. Foreign exchange is estimated to negatively impact 2019 revenues of 2.5% or $100 million, given the current rates for the remainder of the year. Consequently, we expect a similar trend to follow in the second quarter.



What Our Quantitative Model Suggests



Our proven model clearly indicates that a stock needs to have both - a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) - to deliver a positive earnings surprise. This is the case here.



Earnings ESP: DENTSPLY SIRONA has an Earnings ESP of +6.95%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .



Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Please note that we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.



Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

