What's in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season?

Let's see what is in store for the company in the soon-to-be reported quarter.CME Group's second-quarter results are likely to be driven by its strong market position and varied derivative product lines.Non-transaction related opportunities, OTC offerings and its options business are likely to contribute to top-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.3 billion, indicating an upside of 20.9% from the year-ago reported figure.CME group boasts a premier position with about 90% market share of the global futures trading and clearing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for clearing and transaction fees is pegged at $986 million, indicating an increase of 8.8% from the year-ago reported figure.In second-quarter 2019, average daily volumes (ADV) increased 14% year over year to 20.9 million contracts per day. This marks the second-highest quarterly volume. Record quarterly ADV was reported in Agricultural Commodities, Interest Rate options, Agricultural options and Metals options.Agricultural Commodities ADV of 1.8 million contracts increased 6% while Interest Rate options ADV of 3.3 million contracts surged 56%. Agricultural options ADV improved 10% to 359,000 contracts and Agricultural options ADV increased 10% to 359,000 contracts.Despite expense discipline, CME Group is likely to witness higher expenses in the second quarter.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.75, indicating an increase of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.Our proven model does not conclusively show that CME Group is likely to beat on earnings this reporting season. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. But that is not the case here as you will see below.: CME Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate stand at $1.75.

Zacks Rank : CME Group carries a Zacks Rank #2, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, the company's ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.



