What's in Store for Anika Therapeutics' (ANIK) Q2 Earnings?

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ANIK is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results on July 24, after the market closes .

Anika has an excellen t earnings surprise history, surpassing expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 72.00%. In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a positive surprise of 47.62%.

Shares of Anika have rallied 20.9% so far this year against the industry's decline of 0.2%.

Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Anika earns revenues from the sale of several drugs, which can be categorized under three major segments, namely Orthobiologics, Surgical and Dermal.

The company's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes medicines like Orthovisc, Monovisc and Cingal (marketed only in Europe and Canada), which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted hyaluronic acid (HA), and Hyalofast, which is a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

Despite higher sales in the first quarter of 2019, sales of Orthovisc and Monovisc may decline in the second quarter due to pricing reductions in the U.S. viscosupplement market, which will offset the increase in revenues generated by Cingal in the ex-U.S. markets.

The Surgical franchise consists of products used in preventing surgical adhesions to treat ear, nose and throat (ENT) disorders. Sales of surgical products increased in the last reported quarter. The company expects this positive trend to continue in the second quarter on the back of higher global revenues associated with the sales of surgical anti-adhesion product and ENT sales.

Dermal segment sales demonstrated encouraging growth in the first quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Anika resumed global distribution of Hyalofast, Hyalograft-C and Hyalomatrix after a voluntary, non-safety related recall in the second quarter of 2018. The company expects Dermal segment sales to increase in the upcoming quarterly results following the resumption of Hyalomatrix shipments.

Anika is currently evaluating and discussing expeditious pathway with the FDA for an approval of Cingal in the United States. We expect management to provide an update on the same during second-quarter investors' call.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively show that Anika is likely to beat estimates this earnings season. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Anika has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at 42 cents each.

Zacks Rank: Anika currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, its 0.00% ESP makes surprise prediction difficult.

We caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell-rated) going into an earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Anika Therapeutics Inc. price-eps-surprise | Anika Therapeutics Inc. Quote

