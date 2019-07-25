What's in Store for Aerojet Rocketdyne's (AJRD) Q2 Earnings?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc . AJRD is yet to release second-quarter 2019 results. The company is known for supplying the world's most technologically-advanced propulsion systems for both commercial and defense aircraft.





In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 41.94%. Moreover, Aerojet Rocketdyne surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past trailing four quarters, the average being 36.67%.Let's see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.Aerojet Rocketdyne adopted a new revenue recognition guidance last year, using the modified retrospective method. The primary impact of the new guidance was a change in the timing of revenue recognition on certain long-term contracts in the company's Aerospace and Defense segment. Consequently, this has negatively impacted he company's revenues in the past couple of quarters and the trend is likely to continue.However, improved performance generated by a handful of programs like Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), AJ-60 and RL-10 programs are driving the company's top line. In line with this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues stands at $474.2 million, indicating a rise of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.However, Aerojet Rocketdyne has been incurring higher interest expenses and operating costs over the past few quarters. We expect similar trends to continue in the soon-to-be-reported quarter, which in turn might hurt the company's bottom line. In line with this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne's second-quarter earnings is pegged at 39 cents, implying a decline of 13.3% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure.Our proven model does not conclusively show that Aerojet Rocketdyne is likely to beat on earnings this quarter. This is because a stock needs to have both - a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) - for this to happen. This is not the case here, as you will see below.: The company has an Earnings ESP of -2.56%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filte r.k: Aerojet Rocketdyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).Note that we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Strong Sell) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

