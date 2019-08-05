What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple's (AAPL) Streaming TV Push

Welcome to the latest episode of the Full-Court Finance podcast from Zacks Investment Research where Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into what to expect from Disney's DIS Q3 fiscal 2019 earnings results and what its streaming offering will look like. The episode then shifts to Apple's AAPL soon-to-be-launched streaming TV service as the tech power's iPhone sales continue to slip.

Disney is set to report its Q3 fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 6. The positive impact of its $71 billion Fox FOXA deal, along with its controlling stake in Hulu, looks poised to see Disney post impressive revenue growth. Meanwhile, Disney's bottom-line is projected to slip again as it continues to spend heavily on its streaming TV future.

Many on Wall Street seem to think that Disney+ will help boost the entertainment powerhouse when it launches in November. Disney's streaming offerings, full of the biggest brands from Pixar to Marvel, could easily see it compete against or at least alongside Netflix NFLX , Amazon AMZN Prime Video, AT&T T , and Comcast CMCSA . Overall, Disney's streaming TV plans will help create a strong content ecosystem alongside its box office business that helps mark the start of a new era.

Disney will face yet another deep-pocketed challenger this fall with Apple set to debut its streaming service. Tim Cook's company has given consumers some previews for what to expect from Apple TV+, yet much uncertainty remains. What is clear is that Apple is ready to try to compete in this space with an HBO-style approach that features some Hollywood heavy hitters both in front of and behind the camera. And AAPL's new streaming business comes as the firm's iPhone revenue continues to slip.

