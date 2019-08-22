What The SEC's Ruling On Proxy Firms Signifies

This week, the Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-2 to issue guidance on investment adviser and asset manager responsibilities when using so-called proxy firms.

The SEC guidance is urging proxy consultants take more steps to disclose how they craft their shareholder recommendations.

The aims of the Commission are well meaning, to be sure, but that does not insulate the proxy process from the damaging effects of the SEC’s action, and other, perhaps more far reaching regulation remains on the table.

It’s important to note that there is no groundswell of support or public outcry for tighter regulation of proxy consultants, the two largest of which, with more than 90% of the market, are Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co.

While proxy advice firms may be perceived as the ultimate decision maker on proxy proposals, they are in fact, neither the owner of shares nor the voter of shares and but one input among many an owner takes into consideration when casting proxy votes. Investors primarily use proxy firms to handle the simple mechanics of voting thousands of proxies and use the research provided by proxy firms as one of the many data sets that inform their own research processes.

Where does the SEC’s initiative come from? In the past, issuers have requested greater opportunity to review proxy consultant reports and a chance to rebut claims made in the reports. As the proxy process is generally viewed as a tool that empowers investors to challenge company management items such as pay and environmental, social and governance issues, it’s natural that issuers would want some kind of influence over the process.

They can be forgiven their instincts. But these instincts are ludicrous, akin to a company’s investor relations department reviewing analyst reports before they are published.

The SEC’s investor representatives have noted that, as the primary customers of proxy advisory firms, investors generally are satisfied with the level of service they are receiving.

A better solution — if one is needed at all — requires no regulation. Specifically, increased engagement by aggrieved issuers with proxy advisors and top shareholders can inoculate them from any surprises in the proxy communication process. When issuers and investors talk regularly, there are fewer points of contention.

Corporate executives don’t seem to like it much when more regulation is pointed at them. To be fair, they shouldn’t then like regulation imposed upon others simply because it increases their influence.

The fight is not over yet either. Of further concern is the announcement that the SEC will meet next week to consider publishing a “Commission Interpretation” and “Guidance” concerning the regulation of proxy advisers. All this without, as of this writing, any mechanism for public comment from investors and other interested parties?

As mentioned, investors who use proxy advisers are not calling for regulation of these entities. So where does this come from? Sadly, we won’t know until the SEC tells us who they are fighting for.