What Pepsi's Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market

Pepsi (PEP) announced earnings this morning, and their results were impressive. They recorded top and bottom-line beats, but those were not by spectacular margins. The real good news in the way the results were achieved, and that has implications beyond this quarter for Pepsi. The market reaction to the news, however, was somewhat muted, and that is an indication of the current mood among traders.

Let’s start with the numbers. The company posted profit of $1.54 per share versus expectations of $1.49, on revenue of $16.45 billion, just over the consensus estimate. That represents a solid, if not spectacular, quarter, but there is more good news if you dig a bit deeper into the report.

The beat was driven by better-than-expected organic revenue growth and that came largely from pricing increases. In markets as competitive and as saturated as beverages and snacks, increasing effective pricing power is no mean feat, but Pepsi’s management takes little credit for it, indicating that it came about as a result of a change in consumer preferences and behavior.

In the past, value was king. Big bottles of soda and big bags of chips were all the rage. The so-called “value pack” was everywhere in the beverage and snack industries. Recently though, consumers have shown a preference for the convenience and portion control of smaller packages. That has enabled producers like Pepsi to charge more for their products, but it also tells us something about the state of mind of consumers.

Placing convenience and the first world problem of forced portion control over value is something that would have been unthinkable for most people as recently as a couple of years ago. Scarred by the experience of the recession, consumers were driven by price, and quickly became educated about what value really meant.

Five percent cheaper but with ten percent less product didn’t work as well as it used to. Now, however, those same people are leading the drive for 100 calorie snack packs and those mini cans of soda. To me, that says more about consumer confidence than the official number ever can.

At some point in the future, that fad will probably disappear, but it will likely stick around long enough to drive good profits at Pepsi for a few years, which makes the early market reaction to these earnings a bit surprising.

Following the kind of immediate pop that always follows a beat (in large part down to computerized trading that reacts to just that), PEP looks like opening this morning very close to where it opened Monday. That is a little higher than Monday’s close, but still not really reflective of a top and bottom line-beat, especially one whose nature points to more to come.

I would say that was an opportunity for long-term investors were it not for one thing. It suggests that traders are focusing on the one negative part of the report. The adjusted EPS of $1.54 may have beaten estimates, but it still represents a decline from the $1.61 of a year ago. For a market concerned with the effects of the trade war on global growth, that is a worry and it is likely to add to the current bout of selling.

As a global brand, PepsiCo will get caught up in that if I’m right, so I would hold off for a few days in search of a better entry point. That said though, good numbers are good numbers, and PEP has shown once again that the changes wrought over the last year under the new CEO, Ramon Laguarta are paying off. That makes the stock a good, if somewhat conservative pick for long-term investors.