Quantcast

What is Momentum Trading?

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Shutterstock photo

Danny Mac's out sick but Erique is still delivering the goods! A quick peek at the Watch List is showing a stop to last week's slide. Erique's portfolio is leading with the least losses but signs are showing that both portfolios are set to jump soon. Then we talk momentum stocks real quick with Zacks' Momentum Stock Strategist Dave Bartosiak. Dave breaks down what a momentum stock is and what to look for if you're interested in shopping a momentum stock for your portfolio.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All        

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >> 


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: DIS , SQ , KGC


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar