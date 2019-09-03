What Is Driving A 4x Jump In Beyond Meat’s Revenue By 2020?

Beyond Meat ( BYND ), one of the fastest growing food companies in the US, offering a portfolio of plant-based meat, has seen its total revenue increase by 5.4x in the last two years, from $16.2 million in 2016 to $87.9 million in 2018. Beyond Meat's revenue is expected to increase another 4x from the current level, from $87.9 million in 2018 to $358 million in 2020, thus adding a whopping $270 million to its revenue base over the next two years, compared to an addition of $71 million over the previous two years.

As Beyond Meat offers a very unique and innovative product (plant-based meat), let us first understand its business.

What Need Does It Serve?

With increasing awareness of the ill-effects of consumption of animal-based meat, consumers are increasingly looking for healthier options.

This is where Beyond Meat steps in to offer meat produced directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture, and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products, while enjoying the nutritional benefits of eating plant-based meat products.

What Are The Alternatives?

The company faces intense competition in the $1.4 trillion global meat industry, from conventional animal-protein companies, such as Cargill, Hormel, JBS, Tyson, and WH Group (including its Smithfield division), and also plant-based protein brands, such as Boca Foods, Field Roast Grain Meat Co., Gardein, Impossible Foods, Lightlife, Morningstar Farms, and Tofurky.

Has Two Operating Segments

Retail Chain: BYND sells its flagship plant-based meat products in meat cases through retail partners - Albertsons, Kroger, Wegmans, and Whole Foods Market. BYND acquired two new customers - Publix and Sprouts - in 2018, and seeks to establish additional relationships.

Restaurant & Foodservice Outlets: BYND sells its flagship Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausages through ~12,000 restaurant and food service outlets - BurgerFi, Bareburger, Carl's Jr., Del Taco, TGI Fridays, and A&W Canada. It recently partnered with Dunkin' Donuts and is looking for more associations.

Segment Revenue Performance

Retail Chains

Retail Channel revenue increased from $12.3 million in 2016 to $50.8 million in 2018, driven by higher volume sold and an increase in sales of its flagship product - The Beyond Burger.

We expect revenue to grow by more than 3.6x in the next two years, to about $185 million in 2020, driven by increasing brand awareness, rising volume of its fresh meat sales, and domestic as well as international expansion plans.

Fresh meat volume is expected to grow about 4.3x in the next two years, compared to a marginal decline in frozen meat, due to a shift in consumer preference, as the health benefits and quality of fresh meat outweighs the convenience provided by ready-to-heat frozen products, which has led BYND to discontinue its frozen chicken strips product line.

Retail channel sales contributed 58% of total revenue in 2018. Though this share is expected to go down to 52% in 2020, it is still expected to contribute a larger part of the company's revenue.

Restaurant & Foodservice Outlets

Segment revenue increased from $3.84 million in 2016 to $37.16 million in 2018, driven by increasing sales of The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage offerings.

We expect revenue to grow by about 4.7x in the next two years, to about $173 million in 2020, driven by rising volume, tie-ups with giants such as Dunkin' Donuts, and plans to further associate with additional outlets.

R&F sales contributed 42% of total revenue in 2018. This share is expected to go up to 48% by 2020, as R&F segment's growth would be much better than retail chains.

Conclusion

The 4x jump in BYND's revenues would primarily be driven by a significant rise in volume sold, with the company expected to add 39.4 million pounds in volume over the next two years, compared to 11.3 million pounds added in the last two years.

Additionally, with the company redirecting its focus more toward fresh meat in the restaurant and foodservice outlets division, which is evident from its recent tie-up with Dunkin' Donuts, it is expected to benefit immensely in the form of higher brand awareness, increased customer base, and volume sold.

