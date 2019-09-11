Quantcast

What in the WORLD is going on?

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Shutterstock photo

The Trade continues to chug along with positive sentiment coming from china this week. Is there a solution in sight? John Blank joins us to discuss the possible solutions and what the U.S. and China should be doing. He touches on problems such as intellectual property, trade deficit and the idea of ending tariffs all together. We then dive head first into the stock market asking the most important question. Is the current tensions creating investment opportunities? We break down our portfolios and in particular, Disney (DIS) and its recent run up. To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions

Finally, take a look at what John Blank wrote about the trade war recently.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.      

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.   

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: DIS , SQ , T , NOBL


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?