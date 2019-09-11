What in the WORLD is going on?

The Trade continues to chug along with positive sentiment coming from china this week. Is there a solution in sight? John Blank joins us to discuss the possible solutions and what the U.S. and China should be doing. He touches on problems such as intellectual property, trade deficit and the idea of ending tariffs all together. We then dive head first into the stock market asking the most important question. Is the current tensions creating investment opportunities? We break down our portfolios and in particular, Disney (DIS) and its recent run up. To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions

Finally, take a look at what John Blank wrote about the trade war recently.

