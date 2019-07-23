What Does Boris Johnson's Election Mean for U.S. Stock Investors?

Shutterstock photo

Yesterday, after a vote among the U.K.’s Conservative party members, Boris Johnson was elected that party’s leader, and therefore Prime Minister of the country. It would normally be hard to see how an internal power struggle that results in a leadership change in a foreign country could have a noticeable effect on U.S. or global equities, but the conventional wisdom in the run up to this vote was different.

It represents a shift in the Conservative party policy on the biggest issue facing the U.K., Brexit, and as such has the potential to affect economies everywhere.

I have said in the past that U.S. investors ignore the implications of Brexit at their peril, and that is true today as well. Still, Johnson’s election does offer some hope, even if it is not in the way that many might think.

Johnson is a controversial figure in many ways, but it is his hardline stance on Brexit that appears to have enabled him to move in just a few years from someone who was generally seen as a somewhat harmless buffoon to the top job in British politics. He was one of the leaders of the “leave” campaign in the referendum on Britain’s E.U. membership, and when that vote was won his profile and prospects rose accordingly.

He said in his campaign for the leadership that he would ensure Brexit by the end of October, deal or no deal, so we should know what to expect. Not that long ago, success on that platform would have been unlikely, if not unthinkable. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, held out hope for a negotiated deal until the bitter end, and the picture she painted of the horrors that would flow from a no-deal Brexit was the conventional wisdom.

However, it quickly became clear that a deal that was acceptable to both Britain and the E.U. was impossible. The E.U. commission could not allow Britain to keep the privileges of membership when it came to trade while ducking out of its obligations, but from the British perspective, the whole point of a deal was to keep some of those privileges.

This was destined to be a mess from the minute the vote took place and as that mess unfolded, the inevitability of a hard Brexit became increasingly apparent.

Based on conversations with friends and family in Britain, there seems to be a sense of resignation among people there, whether they supported or opposed the original decision. The attitude seems to be that chaos is coming, so it might as well come quickly.

That could give Johnson some breathing room as he moves towards exit from the E.U. You cannot logically be deemed a failure if you preside over the inevitable. In British politics right now, however, just as here in the U.S., logic is notably absent. May was punished for not doing the impossible, and there is a chance Johnson will be too.

Strangely enough, it is that uncertainty that offers hope to U.S. investors. Political chaos in a large economy and major trading partner of America may not seem like it could ever be a good thing, but in this case, it may well be just that.

The one consistent thing about Boris Johnson has been that he acts only in the interests of Boris Johnson. Much has been said, for example, about his warm relationship with Donald Trump but, back when being a Trump fan didn’t suit him, Johnson said Trump was "clearly out of his mind," "stupefyingly ignorant," "unfit to be President," and "playing the game of terrorists."

Despite that though, the inconsistent self-serving nature of Johnson offers the best hope for U.S. investors. To survive as Prime Minister, he will have to soften the blow of a no-deal Brexit in some way. Even now that Britain has nothing to lose, that is unlikely to come from a negotiated deal with the E.U., and if that is so, a bilateral trade deal with the U.S. is essential.

Boris Johnson’s urgent political need for such a deal makes it far more likely that any agreement will be one that benefits the U.S.

As the results of the Conservative party vote broke overnight, U.K. markets barely reacted. That is no surprise, as it has been clear for some time that Johnson would win the vote. Both the Pound and British stocks moved slightly higher if anything, which shows the extent to which this commitment by the Tories to a hard Brexit was already priced in.

Given that, and the new Prime Minister’s need for a “win” of some kind, Boris Johnson’s elevation to Prime Minister is, somewhat counterintuitively, potentially a good thing for U.S. stocks.