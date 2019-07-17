What big data is saying about the Fed

It's summertime and the central banks are … well, easy. The Fed's pivot to a more dovish monetary policy stance since May has been followed by a generalized move among other central banks in the same direction. Rhetoric from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been closely watched and markets have largely cheered the idea of lower policy rates―starting with a hoped-for cut at the end of July. Yet there's a big "but" to consider. The fact that this pivot has happened at a time when the economy appears to be doing well and risk assets are rallying is a source of confusion. The Fed has indicated the main reason for its dovishness is the consistent undershooting of its 2% inflation target. This is happening while labor markets remain strong, even as the U.S. economy appears to be entering the final stages of the current expansionary cycle. This confluence of factors is stoking concern. Does the Fed need to start an easing cycle to ensure the U.S. economy can keep humming? And even if it does make that shift, would other central banks necessarily be on the same course?

Text mining for insight

Reading between the lines