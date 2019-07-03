Quantcast

What Are the Stock Market Trading Hours for July 4 Holiday?

By William White,

The stock market trading hours for the July 4 holiday will let investors take it easy.

That's because the stock market trading hours for the holiday are zero. The markets will not be open at all on July 4th. However, the markets will open up again on July 5, so don't expect a long holiday weekend of relaxing.

It's also worth noting that stock market trading hours are short on July 3. This has the markets closing down at 1:00 p.m. That little extra time is sure to help anyone that is looking to get ready for the fireworks and barbecues taking place tomorrow.

Another thing that is worth pointing out is how the holiday will affect stock market trading hours in the next couple of years. When 2020 rolls around, the July 4 holiday will take place on a Saturday. This will have markets closing to observe the day on July 3. The following year it will be on a Sunday. That means the markets will close down on the following Monday in observation of the holiday.

After the July 4 holiday comes and goes, the next holiday that will have the stock market closing down is Labor Day. This will take place on September 2, which is a Monday. The remaining holidays the will affect stock market trading hours in 2019 are Thanksgiving and Christmas. Thanksgiving will be on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 and Christmas will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

You can follow this link to learn more about stock market holidays.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

