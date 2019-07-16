What Are DuPont's Key Businesses?

DuPont ( DD ) is a U.S.-based chemicals company, which merged with the Dow Chemical Company to create DowDuPont in 2017. DowDuPont subsequently split into three businesses: Agriculture Products, which now falls under Corteva Inc., Materials Science business, which now falls under Dow Inc., and Specialty Products, which is with DuPont. In this note we discuss the key revenue sources for DuPont. You can look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ What Are DuPont's Key Sources of Revenue? ~ for more details. In addition, you can see more of our data for chemical companies here .

Nutrition & Biosciences Is The Largest Segment For DuPont, In Terms of Revenue

Revenue Contribution as of 2018: Nutrition & Biosciences: 30% Transportation & Advance Polymers: 25% Safety & Construction: 24% Electronics & Imaging: 21%



DuPont Generates Its Revenues From Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Advance Polymers, and Safety & Construction Businesses

Transportation and Advanced Polymers segment provides material solutions with high-performance engineering resins, adhesives, lubricants, and parts for the transportation, electronics, and medical industries.

Electronic & Imaging business offers high-performance materials designed for specific use in the electronic industry. Electronic materials are primarily used in the production of electronic displays, fabrication of printed circuit boards, and integrated metallization processes.

Nutrition & Biosciences products includes soy-based food ingredients and food processing chemicals. The company sells probiotics and cultures, specialty proteins, systems and texturants, and excipients.

Industrial BioSciences primarily focuses on new product development to assess and build commercial viability of other businesses through biotechnology and engineering solutions including enzymes, biomaterials, biocides, and antimicrobial solutions, and process technology.

Safety and Construction primarily includes supply of safety and protection materials globally.

DuPont's Revenue On A Standalone Basis Could Grow In Low Single-Digits In 2019

DuPont's total revenues grew from $19.6 billion in 2016 to $22.7 billion in 2018.

It could grow to $23.1 billion in 2019, reflecting around 2% y-o-y growth. Note that the total revenues figures above are excluding the Corteva and Dow businesses, which were split off in Q2 2019.

Electronics & Imaging near term revenues could be impacted by softer smartphone demand and weakness in photovoltaics.

Nutrition & Biosciences could see low single-digit growth in the near term led by higher demand for protein solutions, and also benefiting from last year's acquisition of FMC's health and nutrition business, while the Transportation & Advance Polymers segment could benefit from higher pricing for engineering polymers, a trend seen in the recent past.

What's behind Trefis? See How It's Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

All Trefis Data

Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards and create your own.