Quantcast

WH Smith travel unit shines, expects annual outcome to meet expectations

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 28 (Reuters) - British books, stationary and newspaper chain WH Smith Plc said on Wednesday its stores at airports and railway stations performed well in the year, helping it expect an annual outcome in line with its expectations.

The more than 200-year-old specialty retailer, which operates over 1,400 stores across the globe, also said that its international business had grown "strongly", with 428 stores open outside the UK.

Helped by a boom in air travel, WH Smith's huge network of airport, train station and workplace kiosks have fared better than its high street business, where it is looking to cut costs and grow margins. The business had performed in line with expectations.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar