WFC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.78, changing hands as high as $49.30 per share. Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WFC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.02 per share, with $59.525 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.26.
