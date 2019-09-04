Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Weyerhaeuser Company ( WY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that WY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.4, the dividend yield is 5.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WY was $26.4, representing a -24.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.80 and a 28.65% increase over the 52 week low of $20.52.

WY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). Zacks Investment Research reports WY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -51.48%, compared to an industry average of -22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WY as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund ( WOOD )

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF ( CUT )

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF ( SPHD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHD with an decrease of -5.81% over the last 100 days. WOOD has the highest percent weighting of WY at 9.53%.