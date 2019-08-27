Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019

Weyco Group, Inc. ( WEYS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WEYS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.63, the dividend yield is 3.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEYS was $24.63, representing a -36.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.90 and a 8.69% increase over the 52 week low of $22.66.

WEYS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) and Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ). WEYS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEYS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.