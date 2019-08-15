Uber ( UBER ) still has the largest loss of any IPO, ever , but WeWork's parent The We Company ( WE ) is a close second. While The We Company demonstrated 106% year-over-year growth and booked $2.6 billion in LTM revenue, its growth has come at a high cost, and it's in the billions.
If The We Company goes public before the end of the quarter, it will post a trailing adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 billion. Despite booking roughly $9 billion less in revenue than Uber, The We Company's loss is nearly as high as the rideshare giant's when it went public.
Below we show the 10 companies with the largest losses leading up to their IPOs, ranked by trailing EBITDA. Compared with number three, Lyft ( LYFT ), The We Company has similar LTM revenue and growth, but its losses are nearly twice as large. Investing in money burners can be a risky bet; these "loss leaders" all have negative returns from their IPOs.
To read the entire article, sign up for a free 7-day trial of IPO Pro , the single, most effective IPO data platform you'll ever need.
The article WeWork, WeGrow, WeSpend: The We Company is losing billions
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.