WeWork seeks $20 bln-$30 bln in IPO valuation

Sept 5 (Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company is targeting an initial stock market valuation of less than half of estimates from earlier this year, according to a report on Thursday, another sign of growing skepticism among investors about big but unprofitable technology names.

The company, expected to list shortly, is looking at a valuation of between $20 billion and $30 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter, well below the $47 billion projected at the start of the year.

The company, led by co-founder Adam Neumann, is looking to go public against a turbulent market backdrop with the U.S. trade war with China making for the worst August for Wall Street in four years.

We Company rents out workspace to clients under short-term contracts, even though it pays rent for them under long-term leases.

WeWork, which was rebranded We Company earlier this year, is backed by Japan'sSoftBank Group Corp , which has invested or committed to invest $10.65 billion since 2017.