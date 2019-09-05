WeWork seeks $20 bln-$30 bln in IPO valuation - Streetinsider citing Bloomberg

Reuters





Sept 5 (Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company is seeking a valuation of between $20 billion and $30 billion in its planned initial public offering, Streetinsider.com reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg, well below the $47 billion it was worth at the start of the year.

The IPO will be a key test of investor appetite for fast-growing, money-losing start-ups, at a time when global concerns about the potential for recession and the trade war between the United States and China are fueling stock market volatility.

